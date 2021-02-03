ADVERTISEMENT
India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) As India gear up to face England in a four-Test series from Friday, the host country is only two wins away from becoming the fourth team to notch 100 wins in Test cricket in the 21st century. India have played 216 Tests since January 1, 2000, and have won 98 matches — for a 45.37 per cent success — lost 59, and drawn 59.

Remarkably, India’s number of wins in this century is already far more than what they managed in 68 years in the previous century. Between June 1932, when India played their first ever Test, and December 31, 1999, India played 330 Tests and won just 61 for an 18.48 per cent success. They drew 159 matches and lost 109. One Test, against Australia in 1986-87 in Madras, ended in a tie.

India can complete a century of Test wins when they play England in a four-match series starting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

In this century, the most number of wins for India have come against Australia, against whom they have also played the most number of Tests overall. India have won 19 of the 46 Tests they have played against the Aussies while losing 16 and drawing 11. Their second most number of Test wins have come against West Indies, 15 out of 28 matches, and losing just two.

India have faced England the most number of times, behind Australia, winning 12 times and losing 15.

Australia have won the most number of Tests since January 1, 2000, winning 138 matches out of 232. England come second with 120 wins in 266 Tests while South Africa are on 100 wins out of 204.

