Colombo, July 9 (IANS) The start of India-Sri Lanka ODI series, which was due to begin here on July 13, has been postponed by four days after two Covid-19 positive cases emerged in the home team’s camp. Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower and performance analyst Shirantha Niroshana have tested positive and the entire Lankan team has been put in isolation.

