World Sports

India Legends beat Windies Legends by 13 runs, reach RSWS final

By Glamsham Bureau
Raipur, March 18 (IANS) Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends stormed into the final of the first edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) T20 after beating West Indies Legends by 13 runs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. Chasing 219 to win, West Indies were restricted to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Tendulkar (65) led the way with a half century after Virender Sehwag’s (35) entertaining cameo. Yuvraj Singh then smashed three sixes to finish on 37 off 20 and India were 218/3 at the end of their 20 overs.

West Indies were buoyed by a 99-run stand between opener Dwayne Smith (63) and Narsingh Deonarine (59). Deonarine and captain Brian Lara (46) then took West Indies to within 24 runs off the last two overs.

However, Indian seamers Vinay Kumar and Irfan Pathan then stifled Windies for runs to help India Legends pull off a remarkable win. Kumar took the wickets of Lara (46) and Tino Best at a crucial juncture in the 19th over that brought them back into the game.

Brief scores: India Legends 218/3 in 20 overs (Sachin Tendulkar 65, Yuvraj Singh 49 not out, Yusuf Pathan 37 not out; Tino Best 2/25) beat West Indies Legends 206/6 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 63, Narsingh Donarine 59 not out, Brian Lara 46; Vinay Kumar 2/26) by 12 runs

–IANS

rkm/bg

