ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

India-NZ ICC World Test Championship final from June 18

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The first International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) final, between India and New Zealand, will be played from June 18 to 22 at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl Stadium. June 23 will be the reserve day.

A formal announcement, however, is yet to be made by the ICC. It is expected that the announcement will be made this week.

Earlier, the final was to be played at Lord’s, London, but perhaps due to Covid restrictions over there, and related issues, apparently from the organisation that manages the ground, forced the ICC to relocate the match to the beautiful Ageas Bowl Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICC is keen to make the WTC final a grand success, with a dream final featuring Virat Kohli’s glamorous Indian team.

Despite starting their WTC campaign with seven consecutive victories, India’s spot in the final was not confirmed, until their last Test series in the qualification period.

India defeated England comprehensively by an innings and 25 runs in Ahmedabad last week to leave no doubt as to who the second team in the final would be.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand had earlier qualified for the final.

The final match will be played with a Dukes brand ball.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAstronomers discover most distant 'radio-loud' quasar
Next articleJennifer Garner: My kids like to torture me
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ganguly might attend review meeting of Bengal teams

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Gabguly might attend a Bengal cricket review meeting on Thursday."I would...
Read more
Sports

Bumrah to marry TV presenter Sanjana

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to marry TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan this month.Social media was full...
Read more
Technology

India Cloud computing to reach 11% of APAC revenue by 2024

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Riding on government support, a thriving ecosystem of technology vendors and growing interest among the digital enterprise, Cloud...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: Churchill Brothers face stern test vs Kerala

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 9 (IANS) Clayvin Zuniga and Luka Majcen of Churchill Brothers have been scoring goals for fun. It's not just the goals...

Ganguly might attend review meeting of Bengal teams

Bumrah to marry TV presenter Sanjana

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh enter semis

Bagan beat NorthEast 2-1, set up ISL final against Mumbai

Markram, Elgarhelp Titans hit back vs VKB Knights

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021