India Open Badminton: Lakshya stuns World Champ to win maiden Super 500 title

New Delhi, Jan 16 ( IANS) World championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen defeated current World Champion Loh Kean Yew in straight games 24-22, 21-17 to win the first India Open men’s singles title, here on Sunday.

It was a double delight for India as earlier, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their first-ever Indian Open finals as they defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-16, 26-24 in the men’s doubles.

In the semi-final, Sen came back from a game down to beat Malaysia-s Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 and set up a clash with World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash.

