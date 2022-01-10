India Open: World Champ Loh keen on starting new year on winning note

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Singapore’s first World Championships gold medallist Loh Kean Yew on Monday said that he hasn’t got enough time to train after his triumph in Huelva, Spain, but wants to start the New Year by putting his best foot forward.

The 24-year-old, seeded fifth at the India Open, defeated Kidambi Srikanth in the World Championships final, and the Indian is expected to be his biggest challenger at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall along with bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, who is playing in this tournament for the first time.

“There are a lot of good players here and it is not going to be an easy competition for sure. Everyone is coming here to do well… same for me too. I also want to do well and I also want to win this tournament,” said Loh, who will open his campaign against Canada’s Xiaodong Sheng on Tuesday.

Before going to Spain, Loh had trained in Dubai with Tokyo Olympics champion Viktor Axelsen and Sen and said the young Indian was an extremely talented player.

“He is a very good friend of mine and I actually have a very good relationship and I am happy to see him do well in his first world championship,” Loh added.

The Singaporean is aware that he would be the player to beat this year after the stupendous run in the World Championship but points out that it won’t be easy to maintain the same form in every tournament.

“I ended the year on a high so it was a good year… Nobody will always win. The pressure is always there. I just hope that I can play the best and I can perform,” he added.

–IANS

cs/bsk