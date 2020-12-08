World Sports

India opt to bowl in 3rd T20I against Australia (Toss)

By IANS
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday won the toss and elected to field in the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India, who have already won the series, have gone with the same playing XI which featured in the second T20I on Sunday.

“We are going to bowl. Again, shorter boundary, and we want to put pressure on us again. We are unchanged, ” said Kohli.

“It’s been a really good year for us in terms of T20 cricket, if we keep staying ahead of the opposition, and as a group we want to make sure we keep getting those results and win games of cricket,” he added while talking about the unbeaten run in T20Is.

Australia, on the other hand, have made one change to their playing XI. Regular skipper Aaron Finch comes into the side while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has got a “bit of a niggle”, has been left out.

“We would have bowled first as well. It’s a good chance on a used wicket to put some runs on board and defend it later,” said Finch who will be leading the side.

“We have to make the most of it when we get on a roll with the bat. I’m think somewhere around 190+ is what you’re after,” he added.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

–IANS

aak/

