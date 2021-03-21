ADVERTISEMENT
India outplayed us in big moments: England captain Morgan

By Glamsham Bureau
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday said his side couldn’t hold on to big moments that saw them lose the five-match T20 International series 2-3 to India.

England lost the fifth and final T20 to India by 36 runs. The home side had racked up 224/2 in 20 overs but Morgan’s boys could respond with 188/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

“India outplayed us in big moments and deserved to win. We had our big moments in this series but we weren’t able to take advantage of that with our middle order,” said Morgan at the post match presentation.

The left-handed batsman, who led his side to the 2019 World Cup triumph, added that they will take home lessons of playing India away from home.

“Playing against a strong Indian team in their conditions was fantastic. We’ve played some good cricket through the series too. So, lots of positives for us. Always feel we have the talent in the changing room to give it a crack. Today wasn’t our day,” he added.

Morgan said that one of the positives was the bowling of leg-spinner Adil Rashid during the power-play overs.

“One of the big plusses for us will be the powerplay bowling. Have to commend Adil Rashid for the new role with the new ball. That gives us the extra option,” said Morgan while adding that there were no worries.

“The top order really well in the two wins we did win,” he said.

One of either Jason Roy or Jos Buttler clicked in all the games. Dawid Malan, the world No. 1 T20 International batsman, was a bit off colour but came good in the last T20.

–IANS

kh/qma

