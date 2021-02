India pick 19-member squad for 5 T20s vs England

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The senior national selection committee on Saturday pick the 19-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against England, to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad, from March 12.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

–IANS

