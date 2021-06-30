'India putting themselves under pressure because of occasion'

Adv.

London, June 30 (IANS) Former West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose felt that India were putting themselves “under pressure because of the occasion”, which was resulting in the team failing at the semi-final or final stages during the last 6-7 ICC tournaments.

India recently lost the rain-marred World Test Championship final to New Zealand by eight wickets at Southampton, when experts felt the Virat Kohli-led team could have easily settled for a draw had they batted a bit more cautiously.

“In the last six-seven ICC (International Cricket Council) events, Team India has failed in the finals or lost in the semi-finals. I am just wondering (why). Because, they have been so successful. But when you get to those big occasions, they tend to fail on a consistent basis,” Ambrose, who played 98 Tests and took 405 wickets, said on The Curtly and Karishma Show.

“Is it a situation where they change their game plan or they put themselves under pressure because of the occasion? If that is the case, then it is wrong. As a former cricketer (I’d say), the things that you do to make you successful, to get you to where you are, you continue to do them and try to improve.”

The last ICC title India won was the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. Since then, they have reached the final of the 2014 World T20, 2017 Champions Trophy and 2021 WTC. They were semifinalists in the 2016 World T20, 2015 World Cup and 2019 World Cup.

“You don’t change your game plan or style of play because it is semi-final or final. That is their loss. You’ve got to keep doing what you have been doing all along, that brought you success,” added Ambrose.

He applauded New Zealand for their efforts in the WTC final.

“You have to give New Zealand credit. They have got some fantastic bowlers in their line-up. They have got (Tim) Southee, (Trent) Boult and (Neil) Wagner for company and Kyle Jamieson. These guys, when they get conditions that suit them, are more than a handful. And, they are led by a wonderful captain. I have got a lot of respect for Kane Williamson,” added Ambrose.

–IANS

akm/in