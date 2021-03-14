ADVERTISEMENT
India restrict England to 164/6 in 2nd T20I

By Glamsham Bureau
Ahmedabad, March 14 (IANS) The Indian bowlers used change in pace towards the end of the England innings to restrict the visitors to 164 for six in 20 overs in the second T20 International here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday.

England were coasting along well at 129 for four in 15 overs and looked good for putting up a huge total. However, tight bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya allowed England to get only 35 runs in the last five overs.

India began well getting rid of Jos Buttler early, in the very first over, but a 63-run second wicket partnership between Jason Roy (46 off 35 balls) and Dawid Malan (24 off 23 balls) helped the visitors get back on track.

Jonny Bairstow (20 off 15 balls), captain Eoin Morgan (28 off 20 deliveries) and Ben Stokes (24 off 21 balls) got good starts but just as they were looking to take the total forward with power-hitting, they were dismissed.

Shardul Thakur (2/29) and Washington Sundar (2/29) took two wickets each whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/34) took a wicket each.

Brief scores:

England 164/6 in 20 overs (J Roy 46, D Malan 24, E Morgan 28, B Stokes 24, S Thakur 2/29, W Sundar 2/29)

–IANS

kh/kr

