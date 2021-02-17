ADVERTISEMENT
India slot Umesh Yadav for Shardul Thakur for last two Tests

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) India on Wednesday announced their 17-man squad for the upcoming third and fourth Test matches against England, both of which will be played at the Sardar Patel stadium in Motera, near Ahmedabad. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur has been released for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Umesh Yadav will replace him after a fitness assessment.

The squad otherwise remains unchanged from the one that played in the first two Tests at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

