India strengthen World Test Championship Final chances with series sweep over Bangladesh

Dubai, Dec 25 (IANS) Dominant India consolidate their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings with a sensational three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Dhaka Test.

India soared to the No.3 spot on the World Test Championship standings following their victory in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, and further up to No.2 after South Africa lost to Australia in Brisbane last week, says the ICC in a statement.

A victory in Dhaka has resulted in India strengthening their second position, with their win-percentage improving from 55.77 to 58.93. Australia are at the top of the table while South Africa (54.55 per cent) and Sri Lanka (53.33 per cent) are right behind India at No.3 and 4 respectively.

India’s next World Test Championship assignment is against Australia, a four-match series at home in February-March.

–IANS

cs