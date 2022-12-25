scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India strengthen World Test Championship Final chances with series sweep over Bangladesh

By Glamsham Bureau

Dubai, Dec 25 (IANS) Dominant India consolidate their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings with a sensational three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Dhaka Test.

India soared to the No.3 spot on the World Test Championship standings following their victory in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, and further up to No.2 after South Africa lost to Australia in Brisbane last week, says the ICC in a statement.

A victory in Dhaka has resulted in India strengthening their second position, with their win-percentage improving from 55.77 to 58.93. Australia are at the top of the table while South Africa (54.55 per cent) and Sri Lanka (53.33 per cent) are right behind India at No.3 and 4 respectively.

India’s next World Test Championship assignment is against Australia, a four-match series at home in February-March.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
2nd Test, Day 4: Ashwin, Iyer stitch unbeaten 71-run stand, steer India to series win over Bangladesh (Ld)
Next article
2nd Test, Day 4: Ashwin, Iyer stitch unbeaten 71-run stand, steer India to series win over Bangladesh
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Avika Gor

Malavika Mohanan

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US