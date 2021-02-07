ADVERTISEMENT
India tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) India’s celebrated tennis player and legendary coach Akhtar Ali died on Sunday. Born on July 5, 1939, Ali was a member of the Indian Davis Cup team continuously from 1958 to 1964.

According to his family members, he passed away at 2:30 a.m.

The All India Tennis Association condoled his demise in a statement and said: “The All India Tennis Association mourns the demise of Mr. Akhtar Ali who passed away today on 7th February 2021 at Kolkata, India.”

“All members, officer bearers, affiliates and representatives of AITA come together to offer their heartfelt condolences and prayers in this moment of grief.”

A member of India’s Davis Cup teams from the late 1950s to the mid 1960s, Ali held an enviable 9-2 win-loss record in the tourney – rated as the World Cup of the sport.

Proficient in both singles and doubles, he played alongside the country’s legends like Ramanathan Krishnan, Naresh Kumar, Premjit Lall and Jaidip Mukerjea.

Later, as a coach, he guided the creme de la creme of Indian tennis — Ramesh Krishnan, Vijay Amritraj, Anand Amritraj and Leander Paes. Even Sania Mirza once publicly expressed her indebtedness to Ali for having set her on the right track during her formative years.

