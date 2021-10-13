India to begin AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification campaign vs Oman

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The India U-23 national football team is set to embark on their qualification campaign for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022, after being drawn in Group E of the Qualifiers.

India have been drawn alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, and hosts UAE in Group E of the Qualifiers, with the matches set to be played between October 25-31 at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, UAE.

The India Colts are set to assemble in Bengaluru on October 17, before moving to the UAE on October 20 for their matches.

The 28-member list of probables is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Prateek Kumar Singh, Mohammad Nawaz.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Bikash Yumnam, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Halen Nongtdu, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Akash Mishra, Sahil Panwar.

Midfielders: SK Sahil, Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda, Princeton Rebello.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav.

Fixtures:

October 25: Oman vs India

October 28: India vs UAE

October 31: India vs Kyrgyz Republic

–IANS

akm/