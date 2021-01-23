World Sports

India to plan against England in week-long quarantine period

By IANS
New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The India team will spend a week in quarantine ahead of the England series early next month during which they will plan their approach against the England team, said a member of the team staff.

“We have done exceptional job in Australia (where India won Test series 2-1). We have savoured, enjoyed each and every moment, every part of our success. But we need to forget this, leave this behind, look forward to the future of England tour. We would have our plans for it. We have time. We have to quarantine for a week before the series and that is when all the planning would be done,” said India bowling coach Bharat Arun.

India play a full series against England beginning February 5. The first Test will be held in Chennai from February 5-9. The second Test will be at the same venue from February 13-17 before the action moves to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests (Feb 24-28 and Mar 4-8).

That will be followed by a five-game T20I series in Ahmedabad and three-game ODI series in Pune.

“We are quite aware that England are a very tough team. We will have to be at our best to beat them,” added Arun.

“For us, every match is a huge challenge. Can’t really say England batting is better than Australia. Australia, we played them in their home conditions. I would like to quote what colleague Sridhar had said earlier – ‘it took us two days to forget the 36 all out. Yes we were depressed, we had to put that behind us and work on the future and move on’. That is what we will do against England.”

