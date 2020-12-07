India to support WADA in its efforts: Rijiju

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju promised Witold Banka, the president of World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), that India would support all the efforts to ensure that the field of sports remains clean.

“I am happy to hear from you (Banka) that India’s contribution to WADA will be utilised toward anti-doping research and strengthening the investigative capabilities of the anti-doping community. India stands firmly for fair play and clean sport, and we shall support all efforts to ensure the integrity of sport,” the Sports Minister said while inaugurating a webinar on Anti-Doping and Sports Science on Monday.

Rijiju also mentioned that the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) is committed in its efforts to get rid of the doping menace and is implementing all the anti-doping rules made by the WADA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am happy to say that NADA India is committed to dope-free sports and continues its ongoing support to the sports fraternity to get rid of the doping menace. It has been adopting and implementing anti-doping rules and policies, which conform to the latest World Anti-Doping Code and international standards,” the sports minister added.

The Sports Minister also assured the WADA president that NDTL has taken corrective measures on various points suggested by WADA, and hoped that it would soon be allowed to resume dope analysis, as per WADA guidelines.

The event was jointly organised by the NADA, National Sports University (NSU) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/