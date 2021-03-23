ADVERTISEMENT
India will win ODI series vs England 3-0, says Vaughan

By Glamsham Bureau
Pune, March 23 (IANS) India are favourites to do a clean sweep on England in the ODI series, said Michael Vaughan. The former England captain feels that the absence of batsman Joe Root and fast bowler Jofra Archer will cost the visitors.

“Early One day series prediction …. India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer … #INDvENG,” tweeted Vaughan.

Archer and Root have not been included in the England squad for the three-match series that starts on Tuesday. Archer was part of the squads that played the preceding Test and T20I series but travelled back to England for treatment of a right elbow injury.

“Archer’s elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the T20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain his performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course,” the ECB further said.

The injury also means that Archer will miss the early part of the Indian Premier League, in which he plays for the Rajasthan Royals.

The three-match ODI series will be played entirely at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

–IANS

rkm/in

