ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

India win Team Lance gold at tent pegging World Cup qualifiers

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Noida, March 16 (IANS) India on Tuesday won gold in Team Lance competition with 126.5 points on the first day of the International Tent Pegging Federation World Cup qualifiers for equestrian tent pegging here.

The Indian team comprised Dinesh G. Karlekar, B.R. Jena, Mohit Kumar, and Sandeep Kumar.

Pakistan clinched silver with 124 points and Nepal the bronze medal with 121 points

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides India, Pakistan, and Nepal, riders from Belarus, and USA are competing in the three-day competition.

Out of these, only one team will qualify for the World Cup, which will be held in South Africa in 2023.

Apart from the Team Lance event, Individual Lance competition was held on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Individual Lance competition, Muhammad Imtiaz of Pakistan bagged the gold medal with 42 points. Kepil from Nepal won silver with 38 points, and Jena of India with 34.5 points won bronze.

“I’m extremely delighted with the way things unfolded on the first day of World Cup qualifiers, and to witness such exciting and thrilling performances by the all the teams. I wish all teams good luck for the rest of the championship,” said Brijesh Mathur, president of the organising committee.

Jaiveer Singh, secretary general of the Equestrian Federation of India, pointed out that the World Cup Qualifiers were being organised for the first time in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of efforts were made to get World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in the country, especially during these testing times, and delighted with the team’s performance on the first day. I wish team India does well and gets qualified for the World Cup,” he said.

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAkshay says 'Teri mitti' is a feeling as song crosses 1bn views
Next articleKohli blitzkrieg powers India to 156/6
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Board keeps option of having crowd for IPL's later stages open

Kohli blitzkrieg powers India to 156/6

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Skipper Virat Kohli hammered 77 (46 balls, 8x4s, 4x6s) to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs in the...

India win Team Lance gold at tent pegging World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 16 (IANS) India on Tuesday won gold in Team Lance competition with 126.5 points on the first day of the International...

Akshay says 'Teri mitti' is a feeling as song crosses 1bn views

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate the song "Teri mitti" from his 2019 film...

Oscar contenders share reactions on being nominated

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) The entire world has been reacting to the nominations for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, scheduled to take place...

Esha Deol 'ready to face the camera again'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol Takhtani is ready to face the camera again. Esha, a mother of two toddlers, has announced...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates