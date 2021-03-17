India win Team Lance gold at tent pegging World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Noida, March 16 (IANS) India on Tuesday won gold in Team Lance competition with 126.5 points on the first day of the International Tent Pegging Federation World Cup qualifiers for equestrian tent pegging here.

The Indian team comprised Dinesh G. Karlekar, B.R. Jena, Mohit Kumar, and Sandeep Kumar.

Pakistan clinched silver with 124 points and Nepal the bronze medal with 121 points

Besides India, Pakistan, and Nepal, riders from Belarus, and USA are competing in the three-day competition.

Out of these, only one team will qualify for the World Cup, which will be held in South Africa in 2023.

Apart from the Team Lance event, Individual Lance competition was held on Tuesday.

In Individual Lance competition, Muhammad Imtiaz of Pakistan bagged the gold medal with 42 points. Kepil from Nepal won silver with 38 points, and Jena of India with 34.5 points won bronze.

“I’m extremely delighted with the way things unfolded on the first day of World Cup qualifiers, and to witness such exciting and thrilling performances by the all the teams. I wish all teams good luck for the rest of the championship,” said Brijesh Mathur, president of the organising committee.

Jaiveer Singh, secretary general of the Equestrian Federation of India, pointed out that the World Cup Qualifiers were being organised for the first time in India.

“A lot of efforts were made to get World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in the country, especially during these testing times, and delighted with the team’s performance on the first day. I wish team India does well and gets qualified for the World Cup,” he said.

–IANS

