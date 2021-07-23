Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

India win toss, field five debutants in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

By Glamsham Bureau
India win toss, field five debutants in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka
Adv.

Colombo, July 23 (IANS) India, who are fielding five debutants in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka, have won the toss and elected to bat here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham and Rahul Chahar are playing their first ODI.

This is only the second time India are featuring five debutants in an ODI after the inaugural ODI in 1974. The last time they fielded so many debutants was against Australia in 1980.

Adv.

India have already won the first two ODIs, beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets and three wickets.

Playing XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Adv.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

–IANS

kh/

Adv.
Previous articleGive Indian coaches opportunities too: IM Vijayan
Next article2 US states see outbreak of drug-resistant superbug fungus
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates