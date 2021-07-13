India women fined for slow over rate in 2nd T20I

Adv.

Dubai, July 12 (IANS) The Indian women cricketers have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for their slow over-rate during the eight-run victory against England in Sunday’s second T20 International.

India were found to be one over short and after taking time allowances into consideration, match referee Phil Whitticase imposed the sanction.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.



Since India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence, no formal hearing was conducted.

The final T20I of the three-match series will be played at Chelmsford on Wednesday.

–IANS



bsk/kh