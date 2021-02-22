ADVERTISEMENT
India women top Adriatic Pearl boxing tourney with 5 golds

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) and Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) won gold as India’s women contingent ended the 30th Adriatic Pearl boxing tournament with five golds, three silvers and two bronze in addition to three male boxers winning bronze.

India’s women’s contingent thus finished top of the podium at the tournament and took home the trophy.

Babyrosijana beat Sabina Bobokulova of Uzbekistan while Arundhati beat Ukraine’s Marina Stoiko in their respective final bouts on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lucky Rana (64kg) lost to Lia Pukkila of Finland to settle for silver.

Earlier, Vinka (60kg) and T. Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) finished atop the podium in the women’s category late on Saturday night. Alfiya Pathan (81kg-plus) had won the first gold on Friday, also in the women’s section. In an all-Indian final, Sanamacha prevailed over Raj Sahiba to win gold while Vinka defeated Moldova’s Kristna Kriper.

Indian team coach Bhaskar Bhatt had on Saturday attributed the team’s success so far to good preparation. “The training was structured according to individual strengths. Since the performance of the boxers is on expected lines, it means they have grasped what has been taught to them, and that they are able to repeat in the actual competition,” Bhatt told IANS.

–IANS

