'India women's cricket team to tour Australia in September'

Sydney, May 16 (IANS) India women to tour Australia for a bilateral series in September, Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt has said. Interestingly, neither the Indian cricket board nor Cricket Australia (CA) has made an official announcement on the tour that was postponed in December due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have got a tour against India in mid-September,” Megan said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley.

“So, there’s a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool…and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and, hopefully, the Commonwealth Games.”

Originally comprising three ODIs and slated for January this year, the tour was officially postponed in December due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A report on the CA website at the time said the series, rescheduled for the 2021-22 season, would be expanded to include three T20Is.

–IANS

rkm/qma