Indian athletes will win more medals in Paralympics: Anurag Thakur

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday expressed his delight over para table tennis player Bhavina Patel’s silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, saying “Indians will win more such medals”.

“What could have been better today, as today is the National Sports Day and Bhavina won a silver medal in the Paralympics. I am confident that the Indian athletes will win more such medals in the Paralympics,” Anurag Thakur told reporters here on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, he wrote on Twitter, “India wakes up to a Silver medal on the occasion of National Sports Day! Bhavina wins #IND 1st Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! An amazing start to the Paralympics! @Bhavina59068010 clinched the Silver becoming the first Indian woman to do so in Para TT!”

Bhavina clinched the silver medal after losing the final against China’s Zhou Ying in the women’s singles Class 4 category. Both the contestants were evenly matched when the game started but it was Zhou Ying who marched ahead and even though Bhavina did make a comeback towards the end, it was too late.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

cs/akm