Indian Grand Prix IV: Entries of 16 athletes rejected

Patiala, June 20 (IANS) Entries of as many as 16 athletes, including five in men’s 1,500 meters event, have been rejected by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the Indian Grand Prix IV, an Olympic qualification competition, here on Monday.

The AFI has set basic entry criteria in each of the events scheduled in the programme.

Four 400m runners and three javelin throwers too have failed to get themselves registered for the one-day event.

Two shot putters and a steeplechase runner from Uttar Pradesh have also been declared ineligible for not meeting the qualification mark of the AFI.

The AFI has also set entry standards for the National Inter State Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held here from June 25.

Entries’ standards for IGP IV:

Men: 400m (47.70 seconds), 1500m (3 minutes 52 secs), 400m hurdles (52.00 secs), 3000m steeplechase (9 minutes .08 secs), long jump (7.35 meters), triple jump (15.50m), shot put (17m), javelin throw (75m), 4x400m relay

Women: 100m (12.00 seconds), 200m (24. 40 secs), 400m (56.00 secs), 1500m (4 minutes 30 secs), 5000m (16 minutes 52 secs), discus throw (45m), javelin throw (46. 50m), 4x100m relay

–IANS

