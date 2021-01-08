World Sports

Indian jr. women's hockey team to play six matches on Chile tour

By IANS
Indian jr. women's hockey team to play six matches on Chile tour 1
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team will be touring Chile later this month where they will play six matches as they prepare for the Junior World Cup scheduled to be held later in the year.

The team will take on the junior Chile team on January 17 and 18. Thereafter, they will be up against the senior Chile team on January 20, 21, 23 and 24.

“We are absolutely ecstatic about touring Chile as it’s been a while since we got some match practice due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this will be a good outing especially as it’s coming at an apt time. It’s all thanks to the efforts taken by Hockey India that we are in a position to return to competition once again,” said captain Suman Devi Thoudam.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been very difficult to stay away from tournaments and the tour of Chile has come at the right time. We have practiced well in the last few months and the games against Chile will help us prepare for the Junior Asia Cup which will be held in April 2021. All of us are really looking forward to playing an international tournament after a long break,” she added.

The team played their last competition in December 2019 when they squared off against Australia and New Zealand in the 3-Nations Tournament before the Covid-19 pandemic brought sporting activities to a sudden halt. The team had played four matches — two against New Zealand and two against Australia in which the junior colts won two matches, drew one and lost one.

“This is very exciting news for us. We will be back in the competitive circuit after a long wait. The Indian junior women’s hockey team has worked very hard since returning to the junior women’s national coaching camp in October and it will be great to see the players execute their skills in a match environment in Chile,” said coach Erik Wonink.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, the safety of the players and the support staff will be our primary concern on the tour. We have ensured that all the safety protocols for the tour have been put in place,” he added.

The 24-member squad for the tour consists of goal-keepers Khushboo and Rashanpreet Kaur, defenders Mahima Choudhary, Priyanka, Gagandeep Kaur, Sushma Kumari and Akshata Dhekale, midfielders Baljeet Kaur, Chetna, Mariana Kujur, Ajmina Kujur, Reet, Prabhleen Kaur, Vaishnavi Phalke and Preeti, and forwards Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung, Lalrindiki and Deepika.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSmith's run out stands out, ahead of my wickets: Jadeja
Next articleSonal Chauhan flaunts hourglass frame in new bikini post

Related Articles

News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
Sports

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

IANS - 0
Dubai, Jan 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one year in August, 2019 due to suspect action,...
Read more
Technology

‘Among Us’ most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The mystery-party-action game 'Among Us' has become the most downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS app stores...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Indian jr. women's hockey team to play six matches on Chile tour 2

Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd...
Indian jr. women's hockey team to play six matches on Chile tour 3

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

Indian jr. women's hockey team to play six matches on Chile tour 4

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Indian jr. women's hockey team to play six matches on Chile tour 5

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Indian jr. women's hockey team to play six matches on Chile tour 6

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

Indian jr. women's hockey team to play six matches on Chile tour 7

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020