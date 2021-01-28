ADVERTISEMENT
Indian junior women's hockey team returns from Chile

By IANS
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) India’s junior women’s hockey team returned home on Wednesday after a successful tour of Chile, remaining unbeaten. The team won five out of the six matches while one match ended in a draw.

“We are very happy to have got the opportunity to resume competitive hockey after the pandemic. It was a very good experience for all the players and members of the support staff and it gives us huge confidence as we approach an important year ahead,” said captain Suman Devi Thoudam on landing with the team here at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The team now go into a two-week break after which they start their preparation for the Asia Cup which is scheduled to be held in April. “We are definitely keeping our eyes on the Junior Women’s Asia Cup and the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup both scheduled later this year,” said Suman.

India had started the tour by playing two matches against the Chile junior women’s team, both of which ended in India’s favour with score-lines of 5-3 and 4-2 respectively. This was followed by 3-2, 2-0 and 2-1 wins against the Chile senior team and a 2-2 draw.

