Indian official elected to ultrarunners' council

Adv.

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) India’s Nagraj Adiga has been elected the Asia-Oceania representative of the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU), the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said on Friday.

Of the 10 members from the Asia-Oceania region, seven voted for Adiga while three votes went to his rival Gilsoo Park from South Korea during an IAU virtual Congress held recently.

Other area representatives are Solomon Ogba (Africa), Fabian Campanini (America) and Gregorio Zucchinali (Europe).

Adv.

Canada’s Nadeem Khan was elected president while Hilary Walker from Great Britain has become general secretary. Robert Boyce of Australia was elected vice-president.

The IAU has elected four directors — Diana Amza (Romania), Jacek Bedkowski (Poland), Aboud Said Hilmy (Comoros), and Paco Rico (Spain).

AFI became a member of IAU in 2017. Since then national teams have been participating in several international competitions under the banner of IAU.

Adv.

Indian team also won bronze medals in men’s individual and team events at the 2018 IAU 24 Hour Championships in Taipei. The national team also participated in the 2019 edition of 100km Championships in Jordan.

–IANS

nns/qma