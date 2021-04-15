Indian swimmers dominate but Olympic mark remains elusive

Adv.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Indian swimmers continued to dominate Uzbekistan Open Summer Swimming Championships in Tashkent but the Tokyo Olympics ‘A’ qualification mark remained elusive, on Wednesday.

The competition in Tashkent is an Olympic qualifying event but wasn’t competitive as Indians won gold and silver medals with average performances in some of the events.

Sajan Prakash won gold in the men’s 200 metres freestyle event with a time of 1 minute 50.74 seconds while Tanish George Mathew clocked 1 minute 52.57 seconds to grab the bronze medal.

On Tuesday, Prakash, 27, won gold medal in the men’s 200 metres butterfly event with a time of 1 minute 57.85 seconds, but it was slower than the Tokyo Olympics ‘A’ qualification standard of 1 minute 56.48 seconds.

In the men’s 50 metres breaststroke event, Likith SP won silver with a time of 28.19 seconds while Danush S clocked 29.25 seconds to claim bronze.

In the women’s 50 metres breaststroke, Chahat Arora won gold with a time of 33.80 seconds

In the 50 metres butterfly event for men, Adhithya D won silver with a time of 25.16 seconds. The women’s 50m butterfly gold went to Divya Satija who clocked 28.74 seconds.

The women’s 200 metres freestyle gold went to Kenisha Gupta with a time of 2 minutes 06.66 seconds while Shivani Kataria got silver with a time of 2 minutes 10.23 seconds

In the 200 metres backstroke event, Suvana C Baskar won gold with a time of 2 minutes 24.78 seconds.

—IANS

nns/kh