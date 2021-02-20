ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Indian swimmers expected to benefit from top physiologist's visit

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr Genadijus Sokolovas arrived here on Friday to conduct the national swimming camp at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Execellence. His visit is expected to give a boost to senior national campers and developmental swimmers who are part of the TOP Scheme of the sports ministry such as Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, and Mihir Ambre.

The coaches, too, will be a part of the programme and will undergo a workshop during Sokolovas’s first-ever visit to India.

“We don’t have anyone who is an expert in biomechanics specific to swimming in India. You have it for various other sports, though. The swimmers usually go abroad for such analysis. But this is the first time it’s taking place in India, and that too, by one of the best in the world in Dr Genadijus,” said Nihar Ameen, Dronacharya awardee and programme director at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Execellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a very unique opportunity for the Indian swimmers otherwise we’d have to go to the Olympic Training Centre in Colorado. Around 50 Indian swimmers will have access to this technology and will benefit from the initiative. The coaches too, will benefit from this programme.”

Dr Genadijus Sokolovas’s research methodology has found consultations with leading swimmers, including 28-time Olympic medallist Michael Phelps.

“We are very excited to have Dr Genadijus Sokolovas in India. He will be spending six days at the Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru where the top Indian swimmers are currently undergoing a national coaching camp,” said Monal Choksi, secretary general of the Swimming Federation of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokolovas’s visit is scheduled for six days, between February 19 and 25.

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAustralia-New Zealand T20 series live on FanCode in India
Next articleMaharaj trumps Mahami's hat-trick as Dolphins win T20 opener
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Titan unveils three watches under new brand 'TraQ'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) Leading Indian diversified watch maker Titan on Monday announced a new smart fitness gear brand "TraQ" with the launch...
Read more
News

Dharmendra recalls spending Eid with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra went down memory lane recalling the time he would visit thespian Dilip Kumar's house during Eid."When...
Read more
Sports

Restart date for Tokyo Olympic test events postponed by a month

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, Jan 28 (IANS) The restart date for the Tokyo Olympic test events has been postponed by one month from March 4 to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Maharaj trumps Mahami's hat-trick as Dolphins win T20 opener

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Durban, Feb 19 (IANS) A career-best four for 15 by Keshav Maharaj upstaged Siyabonga Mahima's debut hat-trick as the Hollywoodbets Dolphins made...

Australia-New Zealand T20 series live on FanCode in India

National Greco Roman wrestling: Gurpreet keen to start with a win

For Wood, family and England come ahead of IPL

Bangladesh board allows players to miss national duty for IPL

AITA under-16 tennis: Pranav, Amodini emerge champions

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021