Indian team beats Pakistan, Nepal to win title in World Esports Cup 2021

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Demonstrating top skills and outclassing opponents from Pakistan and Nepal in the Global Finals, Indian team — Total Gaming — lifted the title in the inaugural World Esports Cup 2021 (WEC ’21). Indian teams bagged the first four places in the competition.

The South Asia’s premier tri-nation esports tournament, WEC ’21, witnessed 1.2 million registrations from India, Pakistan and Nepal and also saw a massive viewership across the social channels of India Today Gaming (ITG).

- Advertisement -

The global finals saw a thrilling competition between twelve of the most impressive and skilled teams from India, Pakistan and Nepal.

Teams from India — Total Gaming, Chemin Esports, Orangutan Elite and Arrow Esports — put up a solid show right from Day 1 of the five-day final stage. With a brilliant attacking as well as defensive strategy, tactics, and coordination, they dominated the teams from Pakistan and Nepal and finished in the top four.

- Advertisement -

A neck-to-neck competition saw Total Gaming, comprising of captain Ajay Sharma, Hora Vetkumar, Narai Yadav, Daksh Garg, and Rohit Sarraf (sub), winning with 342 total points (RP 198, KP 144). They took home the top prize of Rs 35 lakh for their top spot finish. Chemin Esports and Orangutan Elite secured second and third positions respectively and won prize money of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, respectively.

For his impressive show throughout the tournament, Total Gaming’s Daksh aka Mafia, with 53 kills, was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament and also received Rs 50,000.

- Advertisement -

Chemin Esports finished second with a score of 314 total points, 176 rank points, and 138 kill points, while Orangutan Elite finished third with 304 points (176 RP and 128 KP). Arrow Esports of India finished fourth with 299 points while 2BGamers of Nepal took the fifth spot with 273 points,

Talking about a successful conclusion of the World Esports Cup 2021, Vishwalok Nath, Director, WEC ’21 said: “The esports athletes across three countries showcased their A-game in the global finals and the competition was nothing short of top-class. We are driven by our association by working with a bunch of talented players across India, Pakistan and Nepal and this serves as the perfect setup to take our marque property to new heights.

“The five-day global finals witnessed top-notch performances by the participating teams and players. I congratulate all the teams as there is nothing called losing but learning which everyone got from this tournament. I hope these athletes will further utilise this experience and win medals for their country in the coming time,” he said.

–IANS

bsk/cs