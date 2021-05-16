Adv.

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Batsman Hanuma Vihari said that India are confident going into the World Test Championship (WTC) despite the fact that they will be facing a difficult opponent in New Zealand.

The match will be played at the Ageas Bowl from July 18 to 22. “I am trying to prepare in the best way possible for the WTC Final and the England series. It’s going to be interesting and exciting as well for all the Indian fans because it’s the first edition of the WTC. We are in the finals and we are playing New Zealand, which is going to be challenging in these conditions, we all know that, but the Indian team can do outstanding things,” Vihari told India Today.

Vihari will be making a comeback to the Test squad after missing out in the England series due to injury. He picked up the injury during his epic knock in the third Test against Australia in January where he fended off 161 deliveries to remain unbeaten on 26 and lead India to a draw. It helped keep the series level at 1-1 and India ended up beating Australia in the fourth and final Test to clinch the rubber.

Vihari has since played seven matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Andhra where a knock of 65 was his only double-digit score. Later, he played three County games for Warwickshire, managing scores of 0, 8, 32, 52, 8 and 0.

“I am sure that we’ll be confident going into the WTC final. I am trying to prepare as best as I can for the WTC and the Test series after that,” Vihari said.

