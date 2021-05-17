Indian teams for World Jr Tennis Asia/Oceania final qualifiers named

Adv.

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Indian boys’ and girls’ teams for next month’s ITF World Junior Tennis Competition Asia/Oceania final qualifying round have been selected, but there is some uncertainty around the competition due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The flights are not taking off from India due to the pandemic, and securing visas for Kazakhstan could also become an issue. “No flight is departing [from India] and we are still to receive visas. The original plan for the teams’ departure is June 5. Let us see,” said a source.

The competition is scheduled to take place at the National Tennis Centre in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, from June 14-19.

Adv.

The All India Tennis Association junior selection committee met virtually on May 13 to select the teams.

Teams:

Boys: Rethin Pranav RS, Kriish Ajay Tyagi, Tejas Ahuja, and Samprit Sharma.

Adv.

Non-playing captain: Sajid Lodi

Girls: Samiksha Dabas, Riya Sachdeva, Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru, and Thaniya Saran Gogulamanda. Non-playing captain: Shalini Thakur Chawla

–IANS

Adv.

qma/