Indian team's new jersey gets showcased at Burj Khalifa

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 14 (IANS) A couple of hours after its launch, the new jersey of the Indian cricket team was showcased in a scintillating light show on Burj Khalifa, the worlds tallest building, in Dubai. MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team, posted the video of the light show at the Burj Khalifa with the new jersey late on Wednesday night.

“For the first time ever, a Team India Jersey lit up the @BurjKhalifa. The #BillionCheersJersey inspired by the cheers of a billion fans reached new heights, quite literally. Are you ready to #ShowYourGame and back Team India?” tweeted the MPL Sports on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared the video on its Twitter handle, reading as “The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Watch the historic moment here!”

The new jersey, unveiled ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, features soundwaves designs inspired from the cheers of the fans. During the show, larger-than-life renditions of captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in the new jersey.

- Advertisement -

India will kick off their men’s T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in a Group 2 match of Super 12 on October 24 in the Dubai International Stadium.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

nr/bsk