ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship, 15 top scorers were selected for trials. Among them the top five riders were selected to represent India at the World Cup Qualifier scheduled from March 16-18 at Gautam Buddha University Equestrian Ground.

Dinesh G Karlekar and BR Jena from Assam Rifles made it to the top four along with Mohit Kumar of Indian Navy and Sandeep Kumar of Western Command made their way into the Indian team with splendid performances at the nationals and trials conducted by Equestrian Federation of India. Harikesh Singh of Haryana Police is the fifth member of the Indian squad.

The Indian Team will play with USA, Pakistan, Nepal and Belarus. Only one team will qualify for the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmad Afsar, an international tent pegging promoter and former coach and manager of Indian equestrian tent pegging team, has been appointed coach and manager of Indian team.

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRadhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project
Next articleUSA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...

Microsoft, Intel help empower SMBs with modern devices

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Microsoft and Intel on Monday announced the availability of a range of Windows 10 Pro devices powered by...

Elon Musk is now 'Technoking' of Tesla, new filing shows

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 15 (IANS) Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly changed his official title at Tesla to "Technoking", according to a new...

Online dating: More women look for emotional attachment than men

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) When it comes to online dating, 73 per cent of women prioritise emotional attachment in comparison to 55...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates