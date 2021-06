Adv.

Bristol, June 18 (IANS) Following on, India were 83 for one wicket as rain forced an early end to the third and penultimate day’s play in the one-off Test against England here on Friday. When play was called off, opener Shafali was batting on 55 (68 balls, 11x4s) and Deepti Sharma, promoted to No.3, was on 18 (66 balls, 2x4s). England had scored 396/9 declared in their first innings and India were all out for 231 in reply.

–IANS

qma/