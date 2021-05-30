Indian women cricket team's new Test jersey unveiled

Adv.

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday shared photos of the new Test jersey that the players would wear during the tour of England, starting next month.

The white jersey has the player number at the back, as is the new fashion with all the teams. Hard-hitting batswoman Harmanpreet’s shirt is No.7. She posted photos of the front and the back of the new jersey on Instagram, and captioned it: “Loving this already.”

Harmanpreet is also in the ODI squad, besides the Test and T20 teams.

The women’s team will play a one-off Test against England, starting on June 16 in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, ending on July 15.

The Indian men’s Test jersey and sweater for the World Test Championship final, against New Zealand, have also been unveiled. While Ravindra Jadeja showed the new sweater on social media, Pujara displayed the jersey.

