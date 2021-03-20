ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Indian women's football team to play Uzbekistan, Belarus

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Indian senior women’s national team is set to travel to Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches against host Uzbekistan and Belarus on April 5 and 8 respectively.

The players are in a camp in Goa since December, and are preparing for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, slated to be held in India in 2022.

Head coach Maymol Rocky, who has named a 23-member squad for the two friendly matches in Uzbekistan, feels that the preparation for the team is picking up momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the pandemic, we have been in camp for almost four months now, and the team is really gelling well together,” Maymol said.

“Both Uzbekistan and Belarus are strong sides, and will provide ample challenge to the girls in the two friendlies.”

India had played friendlies against Uzbekistan two years back, and Maymol further recalled one such match that is etched in the memory of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had initially struggled against them, but I remember the last match that we played against Uzbekistan, we fought back well and it eventually ended in a draw. We are looking forward to further building on that result,” she said.

Squad (23 members):

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, M Linthoingambi Devi

ADVERTISEMENT

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi, Anju Tamang

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth

Forwards: Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Heigrujam Daya Devi

Fixtures:

April 5: Uzbekistan vs India

April 8: India vs Belarus

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePaul strike earns Sudeva 3 points vs Indian Arrows
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Amazon gets Thursday night games in NFL media deal

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Marking the entry of Big Tech into Big Sports, Amazon has inked a decade-long deal with the National...
Read more
Sports

I-League: Arrows look to end season on a high

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) Indian Arrows will look to cap their second phase of the I-League campaign on a high as they aim...
Read more
Sports

I-League: Chennai, Aizawl look for maximum points

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 19 (IANS) Chennai City and Aizawl FC are both safe from relegation and will be looking for a good finish to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Indian women's football team to play Uzbekistan, Belarus

Paul strike earns Sudeva 3 points vs Indian Arrows

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) Sudeva Delhi beat the Indian Arrows to move up to 18 points in their debut I-League season at the...

5th T20: Kohli, Rohit propel India to 224/2 vs Eng

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Captain Virat Kohli, playing as an opener, hammered 80 not out off 52 balls (7x4s, 2x6s) and Rohit Sharma...

What makes Anand Gandhi put in years to start a project?

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ahead of Ok Computer, let’s take a look at the number of years Anand Gandhi has put in for his projects & why?

Rupert Grint slams JK Rowling’s comment on transgenders

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint, has spoken up against author JK Rowling's comment on transgender people.

Kirti Kulhari: Now there is healthy competition…

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if Bollywood has started experimenting lately, it is all thanks to OTT
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates