ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Indian women's hockey team ends Germany tour with 1-2 loss

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Dusseldorf, March 4 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey team concluded its tour of Germany with a 1-2 defeat here in the fourth and final match here on Thursday.

Naomi Heyn (29th minute) Charlotte Stapenhorst (37th) scored for the world No.3 Germany, and Lalremsiami (51st) pulled one back late for India late in the game. However, the German side held on in the last few minutes of the match to keep their winning run intact.

After rain delayed the start of proceedings, Germany found a lively tempo to their attack and earned a penalty corner in just the 10th minute of the start of the match. Savita and the defence stood firm to see off the threat. India, too, were awarded a penalty corner just minutes later. But Germany’s defensive line ensured that the score remained goalless after the first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

With barely a minute left before the end of the second quarter, Naomi put the hosts in the lead with a brilliant field goal. Germany continued to push forward after the interval and got their second penalty corner. India once again showed good composure in defence but the German side steadily started to build a series of attacks. The hosts took a 2-0 lead after Stapenhorst found the back of the net in the 37th minute.

The Indian side fought hard in the fourth quarter and put extensive pressure on the German defence line. Lalremsiami found the back of the net in the 51st minute, but Germany protected their lead well in the closing stages to pick up their fourth successive win of the tour.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKirti Kulhari: Playing a cop in 'The Girl On The Train' was special
Next articleWTT Contender: Paddler Sharath loses in pre-quarters
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Hockey Haryana gears up to host 11th Sub Junior Men's Nationals

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Hockey Haryana is gearing up to host the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship from March...
Read more
Sports

2nd match: Resilient Indian men draw 1-1 with Germany

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Krefeld (Germany), March 2 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team's second of their four-match tour of Europe ended in a 1-1 draw with both...
Read more
Sports

Hockey India to organise online coaching course

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Applications are now open for the Hockey India's online coaching education pathway level 'basic' coaching course, and interested...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021