Indian women's hockey team leaves for Germany on Tuesday

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) After their tour of Argentina where the Indian women’s hockey team played a total of seven matches, the Rani-led squad is all set to travel to Germany to play four matches against their national squad as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The team consisting of 18 players and seven support staff will leave on Tuesday from Bengaluru, where they are currently housed at the Sports Authority of India Centre for national coaching camp.

The first match against the world No.3 German team is scheduled for February 27 followed by the second match on 28th February. After a day’s break, the team will play again on March 2, followed by the last match on March 4.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (v-c) Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Nisha

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Navjot Kaur

Forwards: Rani (captain) , Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila Devi

–IANS

qma/

