Indian women's team fields 5 debutants as England elect to bat

Adv.

Bristol, June 16 (IANS) England women won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off Test against India here on Wednesday. India, who are playing their first Test in almost seven years, are fielding five debutants.

Batter Shafali Verma, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia are playing their first Test.

Off-spinner Sneh Rana, who is also making her Test debut, is returning to India fold after five years.

Adv.

For England, all-rounder Sophia Dunkley makes debut. She becomes the first black player to represent England women’s Test team.

Playing XIs

India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey.

Adv.

England women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wciektkeeper), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

–IANS

kh/