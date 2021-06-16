Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Indian women's team fields 5 debutants as England elect to bat

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Bristol, June 16 (IANS) England women won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off Test against India here on Wednesday. India, who are playing their first Test in almost seven years, are fielding five debutants.

Batter Shafali Verma, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia are playing their first Test.

Off-spinner Sneh Rana, who is also making her Test debut, is returning to India fold after five years.

Adv.

For England, all-rounder Sophia Dunkley makes debut. She becomes the first black player to represent England women’s Test team.

Playing XIs

India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey.

Adv.

England women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wciektkeeper), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

–IANS

kh/

Adv.
Previous articleImbalanced: India played just 36 women's Tests in five decades
Next articleNew Zealand reveal fit Williamson, WTC final ball
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates