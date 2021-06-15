Indian women's team practices in whites to calm nerves

Adv.

Bristol, June 15 (IANS) The Indian women’s cricket team, which will be playing its first Test in seven years, here against England from Wednesday, has conducted a few practice sessions in whites to ensure that players, especially youngsters, don’t get unnerved.

“There were a few sessions that we tried to have in the whites so that the girls don’t get sort of jolted when they walk onto the ground tomorrow in whites because for most of them it was their first time getting into the whites and getting onto the ground. That is one thing that he [coach Ramesh Powar] tried to get into the sessions — four-five sessions where we trained together as a team in whites,” said team captain Mithali Raj.

