India's 'body language' left a lot to be desired

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Soon after India opener Shubman Gill let one slip through his legs at square-leg boundary for four in the 78th over of the England innings on the first day of the first Test, India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant was heard shouting “body language is going down, lift it up”.

India had come back well towards the end of the first session but England consolidated in the second session and by the start of the third and final session they were having it easy as Indian fielders’ shoulders drooped in Chennai heat and humidity as no wickets came by.

“I think we were okay in the second session. But in the beginning of the last session, we were a bit here and there,” said Bumrah after the end of the first day’s play.

“There are lot of incentives coming when you take a lot of wickets and the body language is automatically good. Sometimes in the heat it is difficult to keep the body language up. But, yeah, after a while we were okay. We were trying to keep in a lot of effort and trying to create chances.”

A while before Gill leaked four, India had conceded four overthrows as the mid-on fielder had not backed Pant’s throw at non-striker’s stumps.

“We gave away few extra runs than we wanted to. We gave away 20-30 runs more than we wanted. But this how the game of cricket goes,” Bumrah added.

–IANS

kh/qma