India's Greco-Roman wrestlers disappoint in Asian championships

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Indian Greco-Roman wrestling squad’s unimpressive show denied them a podium finish on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty on Wednesday.

Since Indian wrestlers failed to win any medal on Tuesday also, the team will return empty handed from Almaty.

In the previous Asian Wrestling Championships held in New Delhi in February 2020, India had won one gold and four bronze medals. But this time, they will come back without any medal in their kitty.

In the 67kg semi-final bout, Ashu lost 0-9 to Hossein Nasrollah Assadi Kolmati of Iran.

Harpreet Singh was expected to advance into the medal round, but he bowed out in the second round in the 82kg category. Harpreet lost 2-3 to Yevgeniy Polivadov of Kazakhstan.

Kuldeep Malik lost his qualification round in 72kg to Makhmud Bakhshilloev of Uzbekistan 4-2.

Ravi lost 5-1 to Eksultan Makhamadzhanovich Makhmudov of Kyrgyzstan in the first round of 97kg.

The women’s freestyle competition will start on Thursday.

–IANS

nns/kh