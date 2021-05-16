India's Lalrinnunga, Sheuli for World Junior Weightlifting

Adv.

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the 2018 Youth Olympic champion, and Achinta Sheuli will compete in the men’s category of this months World Junior Weightlifting Championships.

Lalrinnunga will compete in 67 kg while Sheuli in 73kg in Tashkent from May 23 to 31. The main focus will, however, be on 18-year-old Lalrinnunga as he is considered to have potential to improve his world ranking points to stay in the race to win a Tokyo Olympic Games berth.

At the Asian Weightlifting Championships, held last month in Tashkent, Lalrinnunga finished eighth in 67kg with a total lift of 302 kg. He lifted 139kg in snatch and 163 kg in clean and jerk.

Sheuli will compete in the 73kg in the World Championships. The teenaged Maharashtra lifter had finished seventh at the Asian Championships. The 19-year-old lifted a total weight of 309kg, her personal best. He lifted 139 kg in snatch and 170 kg in clean and jerk.

The four-member Indian team including two coaches are expected to leave for Uzbekistan next Tuesday.

—IANS

nns/qma