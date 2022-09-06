India's Payas Jain-Yashaswini Ghorpade pair wins gold in Asian Junior and Cadet TT

Vientiane (Laos), Sep 6 (IANS) India’s Payas Jain and Yashaswini Ghorpade won gold in the U-19 Mixed Doubles event at the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.

In the U-19 Boys’ Doubles, Payas teamed up with Yashwansh Malik to win the silver medal, losing to the Japanese pair of Yuta Iimura and Yuhi Sakai 8-11, 7-11, 14-12, 6-11 in the final.

Payas and Yashaswini defeated the Chinese pair of Han Xinyuan and Qin Yuxuan 3-2. The young paddlers won the final 11-9, 11-1, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8.

In the semifinals, the Indian pair had defeated the Hong Kong combine of Chan Baldwin Ho Wah and Wong Hoi Tung 10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 4-11, 2-11, 11-4.

In the U-19 Girls’ singles, Yashaswini reached the semifinals where she lost to China’s Chen Yi 0-4.

In the U-19 Boys’ Team competition, India reached the semifinal before losing 3-2 in a close match to Japan. The U-19 Girls’ Team failed to get past the quarterfinal stage, losing to Chinese Taipei 1-3 in the event held from September 1-6.

In the U-15 Boys’ Singles, Abhinandh Pradhivadhi Bhayankaram lost in the quarterfinals to Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan 8-11, 6-11, 11-6, 9-11.

In U-15 Girls’ Singles, India’s Jennifer Varghese lost to Sachi Aoki of Japan 6-11, 3-11, 6-11 while in the U-15 teams sections, the Indian team failed to get past the quarterfinal stage.

–IANS

bsk