India's Pro League hockey games vs Spain, Germany postponed

Lausanne, May 4 (IANS) The Indian men’s hockey team’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games suffered a major blow on Tuesday as its upcoming FIH Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany were postponed due to “international travel restrictions affecting India because of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

While India were supposed to play Spain on May 15 and 16, their matches against Germany were scheduled on May 22 and 23.

“FIH, Hockey India as well as the Hockey National Associations of Germany, Spain and Great Britain — since the matches initially planned in London on May 8-9 were also postponed — are currently looking at all potential options to rearrange these matches at a later date,” an FIH statement said.

The FIH expressed sympathy to the Indian hockey community, as well as their families and friends in times of Covid. “At this very hard time for India, a country so much linked to the history as well as the current development of hockey, our thoughts are with all Indian people,” it said.

The Manpreet Singh-led India team had recently returned from a successful tour of Argentina, where they had defeated the reigning Olympic champions in both the Pro League games and also won two of the four practice games in Buenos Aires.

–IANS

akm/qma