ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

India's senior, junior athletics selection panels named

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday nominated Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa as chairman of selection committee for seniors while P.T. Usha, Olympian and multiple time Asian Games gold medallist, is named as chairperson of selection committee for juniors.

“AFI is proud to have so many legendary athletes who are always willing to help the federation in all its important decisions. The role of each and every member of selection committee is very important and hence, we have included former athletes who have plenty of experience for this important role,” said AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla.

The selection committees:

ADVERTISEMENT

Seniors: G.S. Randhawa (chairman), Bahadur Singh, Bahadur Singh Saggu, Uday Prabhu, Praveen Jolly, Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Krishna Poonia, and Gopal Saini (members)

Juniors: P.T. Usha (chairperson), Soma Biswas, Anand Menzes, Satbir Singh, Sandeep Sarkaria, Sunita Rani, Rama Chandran, Joseph Abraham, Harwant Kaur, M.D. Valsama, Kamal Ali Khan (members)

AFI president, secretary, chief coach and chairman of the planning committee will be ex-officio members of the two committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJunior women academies' hockey: MP side storms into semis
Next articleBattle of brothers: India's Pandyas versus England's Currans (Ld)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Hoping to clear 8.40m this season: Long jumper Sreeshankar

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Long jumper M. Sreesankhar cleared 8.26 metres at the Federation Cup recently to erase the national record and...
Read more
Sports

Kamalpreet Kaur: India's latest discus throw sensation (Profile)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Kamalpreet Kaur booked her ticket for the Tokyo Olympic Games after she sent the discus to 65.06 metres...
Read more
Sports

'Global Conversation' launched about the future of athletics

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 22 (IANS) For the first time in the history of World Athletics, the global governing body, it is reaching out to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates