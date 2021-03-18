ADVERTISEMENT
Indonesian players withdraw from All England

By Glamsham Bureau
Birmingham, March 18 (IANS) The Indonesian badminton team has pulled out of the on-going All England Open after a person travelling on their inbound flight tested positive for Covid-19.

The team will be put in quarantine for 10 days from the date of their flight, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton England confirmed on Wednesday.

“The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton England can confirm that a number of players and team members from the Indonesian team have been contacted by the UK Government’s National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace service and are required to self-isolate with immediate effect,” the organisers said in a statement.

The isolation means “all Indonesian players will not be able to compete in the current or next round of the tournament and have therefore been withdrawn from the YONEX All England Open 2021,” the statement read.

–IANS

