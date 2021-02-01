ADVERTISEMENT
Informal nod given for 50% spectators for 2nd Test: Report

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) The M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai could be filled up to 50 per cent of its seating capacity for spectators in the upcoming second India-England Test starting here on February 13.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) an informal approval to allow 50 per cent of the stadium to be filled in accordance with the Sports Ministry’s guidelines, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The first two matches of the four-Test series will be played in Chennai, with the opening Test starting on Friday.

In the SOP for resumption of sports competitions in the country released on December 26, the Sports Ministry had allowed for stadiums to filled upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity in outdoor events. However, the cap on number of spectators allowed could vary according to guidelines of local governments where the event is being held and on the basis of what the organisers decide.

Members of the Indian and England teams have returned negative results to their Covid-19 tests and completed their quarantine periods ahead of the first Test.

–IANS

